When does Hideo Kojima’s Overdose release?

Overdose is the next title coming from the mind of Hideo Kojima, but he isn’t working alone. His team at Kojima Productions is collaborating with Xbox Game Studios, filmmaker Jordan Peele, and several other “legends” to make OD something unique—when it eventually releases.

All we saw at The Game Awards 2023 on Dec. 7 was a disturbingly realistic animated trailer of a few actors that was featured before Kojima took the stage to talk a bit about the project itself. This mix of movies and games will be developed by Kojima Productions using the cloud gaming technology from Xbox Game Studios, and that is about all we know other than the fact Peele and other creatives will be involved too.

Does Hideo Kojima’s OD have a release date?

No release date was given for OD. In fact, there wasn’t even a release window shared—which is typical of a Kojima project. A 2025 release is in the cards, but this was the first time we had seen anything about this game beyond rumors and a Kojima confirming he was working on something with Xbox. This usually means we are at least two years away from seeing this game launch and could potentially be waiting even longer.

More information about this title should be shared in the years to come, including what platforms it will be released on—and if Game Pass will have it on day one. Until then, Kojima fans know the drill, just sit tight.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.