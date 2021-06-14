When does Forza Horizon 5 release?

The Forza Horizon 5 gameplay trailer gave fans their first look at the latest game that will allow players to explore open landscapes in Mexico in hundreds of different cars. Fans will be able to race their friends around active volcanoes and through sandstorms as the stunning graphics immerse them in the world.

Forza fans can expect a new campaign mode that allows players to explore new areas, including a Mayan temple deep in a Mexican forest. Players can join their friends online as they traverse the large maps that feature stunningly detailed environments.

Forza Horizon 5 features the most extensive map ever created in the series. The volcano featured in Forza Horizon 5 is an accurate recreation of a real Mexican volcano and players can explore almost every inch of the area. Players can also see other parts of the map in the distance in real-time thanks to the power of the next-gen consoles and PCs.

The game even allows players to participate in various mini-games that require them to complete objectives like destroying piñatas dropped by a cargo plane.

Creative players can use the Events Lab, a new toolset that allows players to create their own game modes, races, and mini-games to enjoy with friends. Players can customize every aspect of their game mode, including the game’s basic rules and the environment.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on Nov. 9 on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC. The game will also be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and in the Xbox Game Pass from day one.