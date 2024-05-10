A couple sharing a kiss on the cheek with the yellow Bumble logo overlaid across their faces
Image via Bumble
Category:
General

Bumble founder proposes world where AI develops dating capabilities in dystopian, post-human move

The admittedly "out there" idea was initially met with laughter.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:21 pm

In a conference with Bloomberg Tech yesterday, founder, former CEO, and current executive chair of the dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, examined the state of her company and how it fits into the AI landscape. 

Recommended Videos

One proposal in particular made by Herd is circulating across the internet with haste. The company’s founder boldly threw out the idea of creating an AI “concierge” through Bumble that you could share information about yourself with and then send that piece of AI on a virtual “date” with a potential partner’s AI avatar in hopes that their completely made-up, zero-human-interaction-necessary “date” could lead to something between two people. 

After dropping the idea out in the open, Herd was immediately greeted with chuckles and giggles from the crowd, to which she was noticeably surprised. “No, no, truly,” she deflected. “And then you don’t have to talk to 600 people. It will scan all of San Francisco for you and say, these are the three people you really ought to meet.” 

Even the host of the discussion, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, couldn’t contain a cackle as Herd attempted to spin the idea into “the power of AI harnessed the right way.” 

Herd made it clear that she’d like AI to help people learn how to flirt, date, and create worthwhile partnerships. By sharing information, such as your insecurities with an AI companion on the app, “[AI] could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself,” according to Herd. “And then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people.”

Or, here’s an idea: Go on a date. Learn a few lessons about yourself. Find someone who makes you genuinely happy and watch your life improve overnight. I dare you. Get tapped in with what you like and don’t like about other people and I personally guarantee you’ll make so much more tangible progress than you ever could with a piece of AI

Bumble stands out in the modern landscape as a woman-first dating app, entirely due to its trademark feature of letting women “make the first move” in an effort to promote comfortability. Many critics of the AI dating proposal brought forth by Herd at this conference fear that the increased focus on artificiality could negate the humane, safety-driven aspect that Bumble has promoted for women and built itself on since its inception a decade ago. 

Other skeptics commented that Herd’s bizarre proposal could be an effort to jumpstart the dating app’s presence in the AI world after Bumble’s stock plummeted -$64.16 (roughly 85 percent) following its initial IPO in 2021. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Bungie’s original Marathon game now free on Steam ahead of upcoming extraction shooter sequel
Marathon screenshot
Category: General
General
Bungie’s original Marathon game now free on Steam ahead of upcoming extraction shooter sequel
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bungie’s original Marathon game now free on Steam ahead of upcoming extraction shooter sequel
Marathon screenshot
Category: General
General
Bungie’s original Marathon game now free on Steam ahead of upcoming extraction shooter sequel
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 10, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.