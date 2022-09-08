When does Football Manager 2023 release?

Football Manager isn’t so much of a game as it is an addiction. The simulator series is one of the most popular games for soccer supporters, football fans, and whatever else you call the world’s most popular sport and the people who love it. And it’s easy to see why: the depth of squad management and tactical flexibility in the game is difficult to beat as players try to take the best (and worst) clubs in the world to glory.

Football Manager 2023 promises more of the same, with the customary advances in user interface, simulation graphics, and more. For those players who want to live out the dream of being in charge of a soccer club, but don’t want their own ability at playing a simulator like FIFA to taint the experience, Football Manager is the way to go.

Football Manager 2023 also contains some good news for PlayStation and Apple Arcade players since the series will come to those platforms for the first time with the release of the new game. This means that Football Manager will now be available for the first time on all major platforms, as previous installments of the game were available on PC and Xbox, while the mobile version of the newest title, Football Manager 2023 Touch, will come to the Nintendo Switch.

It’s a good time to be a fan of the Football Manager series. But when does the newest game in the franchise release?

Football Manager 23 release date

Football Manager 23 will release on Nov. 8, according to the official trailer for the game released by developer Sports Interactive.

Players can pre-order the newest Football Manager anytime before this official release date to receive a 20 percent discount on the game. Pre-orders made on the Epic Games Store, Steam, or Microsoft’s store will be granted early access to the game beginning two weeks before the official launch date.