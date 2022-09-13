Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, the fourth entry of the Fatal Frame video game series, was featured at the Nintendo Direct event that took place on Sept. 13.

In Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, you’re in control of Ruka Minazuki, who disappeared as a child and is now exploring an abandoned hospital in search of her lost memories.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse first hit shelves in 2008 in Japan for the Wii, but now the game is set to release for Nintendo Switch and other consoles as well in the West. The game is a survival horror series in which players defeat ghosts using Camera Obscura, an item that allows you to capture spirits. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse made great use of the Wii Nunchuk back in the day, using it navigate through scenarios and use the tools in your disposal.

There’s a fair chance that the Nintendo Switch Joycons will be used in a similar way when Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse releases. The announcement trailer showed improved graphics, including in the scenarios, cutscenes, and the ghosts of the game.

When does Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse release?

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is going to be released in early 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The developers have not mentioned an exact date, but you can expect the game to come out between January and April 2023.