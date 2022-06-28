While Fallout 5 is far into the future, Fallout 4, released in 2015, is still the latest installment in the main series of Bethesda’s fan-favorite franchise. With the release of DLC and support to creators, it managed to extend its popularity through the years.

And one specific fan creation, “Fallout: London,” has been getting attention for its quality and ambition—especially since its reveal trailer aired during E3 2021.

Fallout: London is a Fallout 4 mod and DLC that takes place in London, a previously unexplored destination in the franchise. It is set in the year 2237, which places it between the first and second installments of the main series. And, with a map of a similar size as the one from the original game, according to the developers, it looks like it’s going to be impressive.

Though the game is not officially developed by Bethesda, it has been acknowledged by the company. The people working on it are a mix of amateur fans and industry professionals, including a lead writer for the series and a few voice actors. It has been in development since 2017, however, so fans might be wondering when it finally comes out.

When does Fallout: London release?

Fallout: London is set to release sometime in 2023, but no official or more precise release date has been announced. The official FAQ on the mod’s website says “[a]n exact date is not given as it will be ready when it’s ready”.

This is largely due to the fact the team behind the game is working voluntarily in their free time. It is not an official project backed financially by the franchise’s developer, but something the fans started and will finish on their own. In fact, the team is still recruiting for all positions.

We will update this article when an official release date is announced.