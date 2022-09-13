The latest Nintendo Direct showcase announced that the construction simulation game Factorio will be having its Switch port.

Factorio was originally released in 2020 exclusively for PC and was made by developer Wube Software. Here, players can take the role of an engineer who landed to a planet where aliens live. Players must then gather for resources to make and maintain their own factories.

“Factorio is a game about building and creating automated factories to produce items of increasing complexity, within an infinite 2D world,” the game’s official description reads. “Use your imagination to design your factory, combine simple elements into ingenious structures, and finally protect it from the creatures who don’t really like you.”

In the game, players may be able to use the multiplayer feature, allowing their friends who also play the game to join them in doing tasks, creating machineries, and more. And with the game launching on the Switch console, having collaborations inside the game with other Switch users could also be a thing to consider.

When does Factorio launch on Nintendo Switch?

In the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, it was revealed that Factorio will be available for Switch beginning Oct. 28. Some shots showcasing the game’s visuals and gameplay for the console were also seen in the presentation, which includes what could be the player’s potential factory creations in Factorio’s huge 2D world.

You can head on to the official Nintendo eShop website to be updated once the pre-orders for Factorio will be available, or you can visit the game’s official website to know more.