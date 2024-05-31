An image of the player character fighting in Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Image via Koei Tecmo Games
Category:
General

When does Dynasty Warriors: Origins release?

The battlefield awaits.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: May 31, 2024 07:26 am

Fans of the fighting and action role-playing game series Dynasty Warriors are sure to be excited about the release of the next installment, Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering when you can get your hands on the game, keep reading, as we’ll explain whether Dynasty Warriors: Origins has a confirmed release date.

Does Dynasty Warriors: Origins have a release date?

An image of a battle from Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Dynasty Warriors: Origins is confirmed for 2025, but there is no specific date as of yet. Image via Koei Tecmo Games

Tomohiko Sho—the Head of Japanese video game development companies Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force and the producer of Dynasty Warriors: Originsdid not give a specific release date for Dynasty Warriors: Origins in his PlayStation Blog entry about the game. The blog came about after the confirmation of Origins in the May 2024 Sony PlayStation State of Play. He did say the game would be coming out in 2025, but there was no other concrete information concerning the release date. 

That said, Sho did say the following in the blog: “Stay tuned for more information in the coming months as we reveal more about our new nameless hero and his fight for the Three Kingdoms before Dynasty Warriors: Origins is released in 2025.” This could mean a proper release date will be announced in a few months, but this is just speculation for the time being. 

We’re already almost halfway through 2024, so hopefully we won’t have to wait for much longer to get a set release date for Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article No Bloodborne 2, but PS5 owners still got a big Soulslike at State of Play
ballad of antara boss fight
ballad of antara boss fight
ballad of antara boss fight
Category: General
General
No Bloodborne 2, but PS5 owners still got a big Soulslike at State of Play
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 31, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 31, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article No Bloodborne 2, but PS5 owners still got a big Soulslike at State of Play
ballad of antara boss fight
Category: General
General
No Bloodborne 2, but PS5 owners still got a big Soulslike at State of Play
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 31, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 31, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 31, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.