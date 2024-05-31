When does Dynasty Warriors: Origins release?

Fans of the fighting and action role-playing game series Dynasty Warriors are sure to be excited about the release of the next installment, Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

If you’re wondering when you can get your hands on the game, keep reading, as we’ll explain whether Dynasty Warriors: Origins has a confirmed release date.

Does Dynasty Warriors: Origins have a release date?

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is confirmed for 2025, but there is no specific date as of yet. Image via Koei Tecmo Games

Tomohiko Sho—the Head of Japanese video game development companies Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force and the producer of Dynasty Warriors: Origins—did not give a specific release date for Dynasty Warriors: Origins in his PlayStation Blog entry about the game. The blog came about after the confirmation of Origins in the May 2024 Sony PlayStation State of Play. He did say the game would be coming out in 2025, but there was no other concrete information concerning the release date.

That said, Sho did say the following in the blog: “Stay tuned for more information in the coming months as we reveal more about our new nameless hero and his fight for the Three Kingdoms before Dynasty Warriors: Origins is released in 2025.” This could mean a proper release date will be announced in a few months, but this is just speculation for the time being.

We’re already almost halfway through 2024, so hopefully we won’t have to wait for much longer to get a set release date for Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

