Despite what looked like an endless series of development delays, Digimon Survive is finally getting closer to its full release.

Players will find themselves in an adventure in Digimon Survive where their choices will matter. The game adopts a visual-novel style enhanced with survival strategy role-playing features. The game was initially announced in 2018 and it was delayed three times in the following three years due to various complications in its development.

After an engine and even a developer change, however, Digimon Survive is only a few days away from its official release.

When does Digimon Survive come out?

Digimon Survive will come out on July 29, 2022. The date announcement came in the form of a gameplay video where the developers showcased some of the characters and the environment.

In the trailer, players get to see the team making a tough decision about whether they should explore a certain area that seems to be dangerous. Takuma decides to explore the said area, though, and he falls to the ground as a result. The trailer also includes a series of in-game dialogues and the in-game smartphone which can be used to discover objects.

Considering how unforgiving some decisions can be in Digimon Survive, players may end up spending more time than they expect in certain levels to get the perfect results.