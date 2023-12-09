When does Den of Wolves release?

Mixing co-op shooters and heists in a futuristic environment, the first trailer for Den of Wolves has caught the attention of gamers. Many are eager to learn when they can start playing, and if that is happening any time soon.

Here is all that we know about Den of Wolves so far, including what we can expect the title to feature and when we think it’ll go live. When can we expect the game to come out? Is there a release date or window out, or do players still need to wait a little longer?

I wouldn’t mess with this guy. Screenshot via 10 Chambers

Unfortunately, 10 Chambers has not yet announced a release date for Den of Wolves or even a release window. It makes sense, though, considering that this is the first reveal of the title. Development is likely at full speed and we should hear more from the studio over the next few months.

What we do know so far is that PC players are going to be the first to get to play the game, including early access via Steam. A console release is likely, but probably coming at a later date. So far, there is no official news on that either.

For now, you can check out the official website for Den of Wolves, which is highly thematic and fits the concept they are going for. You can also wishlist the game on Steam and join their Discord server to be the first to know of new developments.

What is Den of Wolves?

“It’s not what, Mr. Bowman. It’s who. You see, just like me, you’re caught here. You’re caught in the den of wolves.”

As part of the announcements and reveals made at The Game Awards 2023, GTFO developer 10 Chambers launched an official trailer for their new project, Den of Wolves. The Swedish studio’s co-founders were previously on the team for Payday and Payday 2, and this is their return to the heist genre. This time, they’re playing to their new studio’s strengths in a cooperative shooter game.

The dark, mysterious new trailer gives a glimpse of what is coming. In a futuristic setting, dystopian even, technology is connected to the human brain, and you and your team are criminals-for-hire acting in the unregulated Midway City. It is a land dominated by rival corporations, where crime always finds a way.

While we may not know much about Den of Wolves so far, the visuals are amazing and the premise is timely, drawing on themes like late capitalism and AI. Fans are excited—and rightly so. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the team’s cooking.