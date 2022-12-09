Night City is about to get another chapter.

Cyberpunk 2077 has another DLC on its way. The title struggled for months on end, with an overall glitchy product ruining reputations and also making the title almost unplayable.

Over the past few years since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has progressed and almost transformed into an incredibly polished title, worthy of the AAA price tag. The devs have clearly put a lot of time into fixing the product, even going to new lengths to bring in new content.

The Game Awards 2022 showcased a ton of different trailers to froth over, and Cyberpunk 2077 was on the list.

Fortunately, the CD Projekt Red devs have had time in their busy schedules to create a DLC that fans are sure to line up for. With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners taking up a ton of the team’s time, you’d think there wasn’t enough time to focus on a whole new aspect of the game.

When does Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC release?

Image via CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a significant amount on its plate.

But, we’ll be in store for an incredibly detailed story that’ll add to the massive title we were given and enhanced over the past year. The Phantom Liberty DLC is coming, but we’re not entirely sure when.

They haven’t given us a specific date, unfortunately. They did give us the 12-month period which is 2023, so we’ll have to wait until they divulge more details.

A new aspect of the title fans can get geared up for, is the introduction of Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad). The next step better be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, otherwise, we riot.

At least, we’ll get to go deeper into Night City with everybody’s favorite actor, Keanu Reeves, returning to reprise his role in the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.