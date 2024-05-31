When does Ballad of Antara release?

Action RPG fans are sure to be intrigued by the reveal of a brand-new IP called Ballad of Antara, which was announced during the May 2024 Sony PlayStation State of Play.

If you want to know more about Ballad of Antara, including when the game is coming out, then read on, as we’ll explain whether the game has a release date yet.

When is Ballad of Antara coming out?

There isn’t a set release date for Ballad of Antara yet, but the developers are aiming for a 2025 release. Image via TipsWork Studios.

At the time of writing, Ballad of Antara does not have a confirmed release date. A PlayStation Blog entry from Yang Yang—Head of Studio at TipsWorks Studios—says the team behind Ballad of Antara are doing their best to get the game ready for a 2025 release after four years of development.

However, it seems the devs are purposely being vague to avoid raising expectations in case of delays. I personally prefer this, as it shows that the dev team is doing its best to create an excellent game, rather than rushing things to meet a deadline.

As the game will be free to play, there will be plenty of post-launch content available too. According to Yang Yang’s blog, this content will expand the world and continue the story, so it might also take some time to plan the post-launch structure alongside the launch content.

So far, the team is dedicated to a 2025 release, but more information is coming later this year, so it’s possible a concrete date could arrive before 2025. The blog concludes with the mention of a PlayStation 5 beta test for Ballad of Antara, which is another feature that won’t be rushed and will only arrive when it’s ready. Again, it’s encouraging to know that the team at TipsWorks Studios is focusing on quality for Ballad of Antara rather than rushing things. If all goes well, Ballad of Antara may be a fantastic addition to the genre.

