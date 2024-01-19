Category:
When does Avowed release?

The game's release window is finally out.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 11:00 am
Image of Avowed with a character holding a bow and arrow, pointed at a monster breathing fire.

Avowed, the upcoming first-person RPG by Obsidian Entertainment, finally has a release window. Set on a “mysterious island filled with adventure and danger” called Eora, Avowed is a spin-off from Obsidian’s critically acclaimed 2015 RPG Pillars of Eternity, and it’s coming later this year.

Recommended Videos

Obsidian is also known for Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, so fans of sprawling first-person RPGs have lots to look forward to. Avowed was first announced in July 2020 during the Xbox Games showcase, and 2024’s Xbox presentation has fans more excited than ever.

Avowed release date

The Xbox Developer Direct presentation on Jan. 18, 2024 confirmed that Avowed will launch in Fall 2024, so players should expect the game to release sometime between September and November. An exact launch date, however, is still not available at the time of writing.

Still, this is far more information than we had before, so Obsidian fans and RPG fans alike can add Avowed to their bucket list and gear up to dive in as Fall 2024 approaches.

What was shown in the Avowed presentation in Xbox Developer Direct?

The Xbox Developer Direct showed off valuable snippets of gameplay, and the developer explained what we should expect from Obsidian’s upcoming RPG. In particular, Avowed promises a flexible combat system where you can quickly switch from melee to spellcasting and sharpshooting: “We want to give you the freedom to mix and match your loadout to fit the way you want to play from moment to moment, uninterrupted,” Obsidian gameplay director Gabriel Paramo said in the stream.

The trailer also shows off the explorable region of Shatterskarp, which features a mixture of barren wastelands and lush oases. Art director Matt Hansen describes Shatterskarp as a region filled with “life, adventure, and even a little danger.”

Avowed will release for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be on Game Pass. You can check out the game’s official website or its official Steam listing to learn more.

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com