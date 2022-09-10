When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter.

Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left in the game, now released almost two years ago in 2020. The trailer previewed protagonist Eivor grappling with Odin’s memories, then leaving for newer lands and future adventures.

The upcoming DLC will be free for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players, as this final arc will officially send off the game and its characters.

When does The Last Chapter DLC come out?

We currently do not have an specific release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter. Fans were only left with an ominous “coming soon” in regards to the final arc’s release date without any exact time mentioned.

Ubisoft developer Gareth Glover hinted that this final DLC will release “in a few months time,” and the end of the Ubisoft Forward event displayed a graphic showing The Last Chapter releasing in 2022, so it will likely release sometime towards the end of this year. Loyal Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players could see the game’s definitive ending only months away, though its exact release date will probably come with further details about the DLC.

The Last Chapter’s trailer certainly seems to acknowledge its significance as the final story arc in Ubisoft’s longest running Assassin’s Creed title. In the trailer Eivor implies that after doing “all she can” for her people, she is set off to explore new lands on “distant shores.” This clearly implies that this final DLC will see our protagonist in an entirely new, completely unknown environment to bookend the two-year spanning adventure.

Though it is time to say goodbye to the game’s Scandinavian and British settings, The Last Chapter’s ominous tone sets up many possibilities as the title’s swan song. Only time will tell where this last installment to the game will take us and when it will be available to play.