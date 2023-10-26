When does Ark: Survival Ascended DLC release? – Answered

More fun is around the corner.

Ark: Survival Ascended has finally landed after a long wait and there’s still plenty more to come with DLC set to be released.

Studio Wildcard’s remaster of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved entered early access on Steam on Oct. 25, with a console release slated for November.

Plenty of attention will continue to be paid to Ark: Survival Ascended by the developer, who is also working on Ark 2, and several pieces of DLC content will be made available—but when will they drop?

When does Ark: Survival Ascended DLC release?

New creatures will be added. Image via Studio Wildcard.

No official release dates for Ark: Survival Ascended DLC have been released, though Studio Wildcard has said the expansion worlds will be added on “a regular basis”—with the schedule expected to run throughout 2024.

Ark: Survival Ascended will have remade versions of Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, and Genesis Part 2, while the developer has teased there is also more in the pipeline.

All of the Ark: Survival Ascended DLC maps are rebuilt versions that came in Ark: Survival Evolved, which means we can also expect to see expansion maps like The Center, Ragnarok, the Crystal Isles, Lost Island, and more.

Unlike its predecessor, Ark: Survival Ascended provides access to all of Ark’s worlds with the purchase of the game and the expansion worlds will “be added at no additional cost.”

As well as new maps, new creatures and story content will be added, along with gameplay updates, seasonal events, and more.

Each DLC will also include a new, community-chosen creature. The announced creatures so far are:

Dreadnoughtus on Extinction

Fasolasuchus on Scorched Earth

Gigantoraptor on Ragnarok

Shastasaurus on The Center

Yi Ling on Aberration

Rhyniognatha

About the author