Victoria 3 is Paradox Studio’s latest grand strategy games which sees players oversee and govern entire countries’ populations, economies, foreign affairs, and much more. The game offers an in-depth historical experience where players combat secession dilemmas, revolution attempts, economic depressions, and international tensions.

With several playable nations, the game spans most of the 19th century and several decades into the 20th century, leading into World War II.

The one hundred year time limit acts as both a limitation and challenge, allowing players to consider their long-term strategies and plans when faced with the eventual end of the game.

This is everything to know about Victoria 3’s time frame, start and end dates, and other time limtations.

When does your Victoria 3 game end?

Victoria 3 features a single start date, as every playthrough will begin on January 1, 1836. The game’s end will also always be 1936, giving one hundred years to fulfill your century’s worth of planning and execution.

As every playthrough will take several hours, this should be plenty of time to see all of your plans to fruition, or to see them crumble into dust due to any number of political reasons. Currently, there is no way to add time to your game or to start at another date. New start or end dates may be added in later DLCs, as past Victoria titles have previously added such content, however for now the game has stern time limitations.

Should Paradox not opt to create such DLC or add future dates to the grand strategy game, it is very likely that modders some time in the future may create endless game modes.

Victoria 3 is Paradox Development Studio’s most ambitious iteration of the title yet, giving players more control over their nation than ever before.