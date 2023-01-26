What’s the solution to the Comms puzzle in the Dead Space (2023) remake?

Dead Space launched a franchise of games that continue to induce nightmares in its players to this day, with the remake promising to live up to that legacy. The game isn’t all scares without substance though, as there are multiple puzzles that the player will need to solve to progress further. One of these harder puzzles is in the Comms department on the ship.

While trying to reach out to a ship that’s passed by the Ishimura, you’ll need to solve a power issue that’s plaguing the ship. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to solve the Comms puzzle in the Dead Space 2023 remake.

How to solve the Comms puzzle in Dead Space (2023)

The first thing you should do when you enter the zero gravity chamber is to unplug all of the electric pieces that are functioning. You’ll need most of these to connect the power from the blue electric bar to the antenna at the top. To do so, follow the image above by connecting the shown pipelines from the right side of the power bank.

There are likely multiple ways to solve this puzzle, but following this guide will keep you from having to do a lot of guesswork. This puzzle seems to follow the popular “pipeline” mechanic in games where players have to get liquid or energy through lines by using specifically angled pieces. In Dead Space (2023), the anti-gravity and mismatched pieces can be a bit challenging.

Most of the puzzles in the game are pretty self-explanatory, with the player having to search adjoining rooms for a battery or use a crate to block fire, for example. This one is just a little trickier. Once there is power to the ceiling, players will be able to activate the antenna and progress further.