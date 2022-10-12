What’s included in the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition?

Like most recent high-profile releases, the upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is receiving a special edition version. The next entry in the ongoing Nintendo-Ubisoft mashup series looks to be promising, based on the positive reviews of its predecessors. If you’ve fallen in love with the series and want to splash out on all the goodies with the latest entry, look no further than the Sparks of Hope Gold Edition.

Unlike many other special edition versions, the Gold Edition is both physical and digital. Because all of the included rewards are digital, they can be accessed from either a downloaded copy of the game or a physical cartridge edition. You can also buy digital and physical versions of the non-Gold Edition, but what’s the fun in that?

Curious about what’s included in the Gold Edition? Here’s everything that comes with it.

Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

As previously stated, the Sparks of Hope Gold Edition comes with a myriad of digital items. This special edition includes the base game along with the Sparks of Hope season pass, which grants access to upcoming DLC, new heroes, new quests, extra battles, and more. Also included is the Galactic Prestige Pack, which includes three exclusive weapon skins. The Galactic Prestige Pack will unlock as soon as the game releases, but the content in the season pass will arrive in the coming months. All told, the Gold Edition is $89.99, while the base game is $59.99.

Image via Ubisoft and Nintendo

Both Sparks of Hope’s base edition and Gold Edition can be purchased directly from Nintendo and Ubisoft as well as through a variety of third-party retailers like GameStop and Best Buy. The game itself will release on Oct. 20, 2022.