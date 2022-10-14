Another Dragon Ball experience is here, with fans eager to Nimbus their way into each vicious battle. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is dropping on Oct. 14, and there are a few different versions of the game available. Some give you more extras than others.

Dimps’ new Dragon Ball title is here to leave previous iterations in the dust.

The online action game sets up players to take on one of the most dangerous villains in Dragon Ball history; players get the chance to take down characters like Frieza, Cell, Buu, and even some mysterious characters, to feel like the Z fighters in their primes.

Players can look forward to buying the Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition, as it gives fans some serious extras to keep them coming back for more.

What’s included in the Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition?

The Special edition costs $30 and includes a series of extras that’ll impress a lot of Dragon Ball fans. Players can get excited a bunch of goodies, including:

Dragon Ball: The Breakers game

A series of Cosmetic items aimed to spice up your survivors.

Midnight Black Souvenir Jacket

Black Skinny Jeans

Gray Slip-on Shoes

Black Casual Watch

A Two-handed Victory Pose

A Yellow Dragon Vehicle skin

The game’s on the brink of release, so there’s not much time left to get some of these extras in your character’s inventory. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.