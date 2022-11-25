The Callisto Protocol is the latest survival horror game from one of the minds behind the original Dead Space series. Playing as Jacob Lee, players will be locked inside a prison as it experiences a hellish twist with its inmates transforming into grotesque monsters. With the game releasing on multiple consoles, companies are offering pre-order bonuses for their specific systems.

One of these new pre-order bonuses is the Contraband Pack, going to players who pre-order the game for PlayStation. Here’s all the information you need about what’s included in The Callisto Protocol Contraband Pack.

What does the Contraband Pack for The Callisto Protocol include?

Image via Amazon

Unfortunately for players, the PlayStation Store has little information about what’s included in the Contraband Pack, just that it will be coming to PlayStation for pre-orders. However, the game’s Amazon page shared an image that hints at what The Callisto Protocol‘s Contraband Pack could contain.

According to the official image, players will receive a melee and ranged weapon, as well as some items that they can later trade in to improve weapons more quickly. The weapons appear to be a pistol and some sort of long blunt weapon.

Pre-ordering the game on consoles will reward players with the Retro Prisoner character skin as well as some weapon skins. Contraband could be referring to new weapons that the player wouldn’t otherwise have. Either way, it’s bound to only be a minor improvement and won’t make a huge difference in the gameplay.

With this game being a horror title, it makes more sense that the developers wouldn’t lock some game-breaking weapon or cosmetic behind a console-exclusive pre-order bonus. Instead, it’s likely just enough to provide players with a boost at the beginning.

With the release of The Callisto Protocol approaching, players don’t have much time to get their Contraband Packs, so it’s important to get pre-orders in quickly.