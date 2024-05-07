F1 2024 will have Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton screaming in your ear

F1 2024 will introduce real driver voices for the first time in the series, making it feel more authentic than ever before.

In F1 2024, you can play through the career as your favorite driver from past and present, the latter of which will be screaming in your ear with authentic audio taken from real-life events. F1 2024’s senior creative director Lee Mather said during a preview event, which Dot Esports attended, that they wanted to add authentic driver voiceovers to the franchise “for a long time” but, with career mode being orientated around player-created drivers, it “didn’t really sit well.”

Silverstone is updated. Image via EA

Now that players can control their favorite drivers on the track and lead them to glory, the developer saw fit to add voiceovers to the game. Voice lines will play at various stages during the race as reactions to accidents, overtakes, incidents, and the end of the race.

We heard some of the voice lines during the preview, and they included Lewis Hamilton thanking the team, Max Verstappen discussing a wet race in Monaco, and Lando Norris screaming “Vamos” after a successful race. There will be even more when F1 2024 releases on May 31.

It isn’t just the sound that received a huge overhaul, as F1 2024 also features significantly improved driver recreations, taking advantage of EA’s technology to bring the series in line with the likes of EA FC and Madden. Alongside current F1 and F2 drivers, icons from the past were also updated after the team worked “incredibly hard” with the asset holders to “provide characters who look as authentic as their real-life counterparts”—resulting in Nigel Mansell’s iconic moustache in its full glory.

On the track, Silverstone has seen “significant updates” and “flows beautifully” after visual changes, while Spa has been visually upgraded and the “layout has been refined” to reflect the real-life track, and should be interesting alongside the new physics update.

Lusail in Qatar and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia have also been updated, and car models will “shine” whatever the weather.

