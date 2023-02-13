What’s been changed in Dark and Darker’s playtest hotfix 5?

The Dark and Darker demo has officially been out for one week and the IRONMACE developers are continuing to pump out patch after patch to improve the already-beloved game. The latest hotfix contains some changes to help combat cheaters and, most notably, balance adjustments to one of the most hated classes in Dark and Darker.

If you’re concerned about whether or not your favorite class has been hit with the nerf stick or are just curious about the changes that have been introduced with the patch, here’s everything that’s come with Dark and Darker‘s fifth hotfix.

Dark and Darker hotfix No. 5 changes

Here are all of the changes that arrived today with Dark and Darker‘s fifth hotfix:

Fixed an issue with Cave Troll not recognizing the Pavise

Fixed an issue where the Lich would take damage to himself during melee attacks

Fixed issue with buying gold with silver coins

Cave Troll’s magic resistance has been removed

From now on, there will be a level limit for entering High-Rollers

Updated Ironshield logic for several known exploits

Balance changes

Savage Roar’s fear duration changed from four to three seconds

Haste duration changed from 11 to eight seconds

Similar to the previous patch, Dark and Darker hotfix five is focused primarily on two classes when it comes to balance adjustments: the Barbarian and Wizard.

First up, Barbarian’s most useful Skill, Savage Roar, which provides the class a Physical Power, Health Point, and Speed buff at the cost of 20 percent defense, has been reduced from a four-second duration to three. This change might seem small but will likely have a massive impact on the Barbarian, one less second on Savage Roar could mean the difference between catching that pesky Ranger and returning to the lobby empty-handed.

For three straight patches, the Wizard has received some sort of balancing adjustments. And this time, it’s the class’ most powerful buff, Haste, that’s being targeted. The duration of Haste being reduced from 11 to eight seconds is a substantial nerf to the spell but overall shouldn’t affect the Wizard too much.

In addition to these balance changes, IRONMACE has implemented a few changes to help combat the surge of cheaters that the Dark and Darker demo has been experiencing lately. These changes are a level limit for entering the High-Roller game mode and an update to the game’s anti-cheat software to catch more hacks.