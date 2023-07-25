What to do with the Memory Core II quest item in Remnant 2

Absolutely stuff with secrets, Remnant 2 will throw quest items like the Memory Core II at you with little explanation about what it does. Instead, you will need to explore the game to find out what you need to do with each one. Lucky for you, we already figured out where this one needs to go.

How to use the Memory Core II quest item

The Memory Core II quest item needs to be brought to the Ascension Spire on N’Erud. There is a secret room accessible through a hole in the floor on the left side of the main chamber.

The Ascension Spire should be a fixed spawn on your first map of N’Erud, no matter what type of missions or landmarks spawn you have. It contains an NPC called the Custodian. When you get the Memory Core, bring it back here, then look for a hole in the floor to the left, just inside the main entrance.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Down in the hole, you will find a room that contains a vendor who will sell a variety of items. Grab what you like, and can afford, then take the elevator on the right. You will find yourself in yet another secret room. A strange console is in front of you, surrounded by purple energy.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the console, select the Memory Core II device, and use it. This will give you access to another room ahead. The Core Booster amulet is an interesting one, giving you an increase to weakspot damage by 50% for 10 seconds after killing an enemy. This makes it quite valuable in boss fights if that boss spawns smaller adds that you can use to endlessly proc the amulet.

How to get the Memory Core II in Remnant 2

For folks who haven’t managed to get the Memory Core II item yet, and are wondering how, we have plenty of help for you, too. Getting the Memory Core is pretty complicated. You will need to complete the full Dormant N’Erudian Facility dungeon, and unlock the sealed glyph door that it contains. We have a complete dungeon guide, or a guide dedicated just to opening the, whichever you need.

There is also a chance that the required dungeon might not spawn in your game. If this is the case, you can head to the World Stone at Ward 13 and select Adventure mode. You can reroll worlds that you have already completed in Adventure mode without it interfering with your main campaign, allowing you to farm areas and bosses that you need with ease.

