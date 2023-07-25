Remnant 2: How to Unlock the Door in Dormant N’Erudian Facility

Remnant 2 has a lot of secrets, and figuring out how to unlock the door in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility is definitely a tough one. We already uncovered the secret, so we can let you know exactly what you need to do, what you will find, and what to do with the loot inside.

How to Unlock the Glyph Door in Dormant N’Erudian Facility

To open the glyph door in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility, you will need to use the Biome Control Glyph that can be found on a secret level of this dungeon. This is a quick guide to help you do that. If you are struggling with the dungeon itself, then our full Dormant N’Erudian Facility guide will be more useful to you.

Below, you can see a map of the Facility. The numbered areas are major enemy spawn points. The small A denotes a break in the railing in this area.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open the locked glyph door, make your way to the section marked with A on the map above. You will find the broken railing, as shown in the image below. If you carefully drop down onto the pipes below, you will discover an interesting secret.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk down them until you reach a green-lit area, then head inside. Follow the tunnels until you reach an elevator, and you can travel upward. Explore the top floor fully to find some crates, a checkpoint, and a Biome Control Glyph sitting on top of a console.

Bring this back to the glyph door, and you will be able to open it and get the loot inside. You should find a random ring and the Memory Core II quest item. Now, what to do with this item is also interesting, and relies on you knowing another secret.

In the very first area of the game, you should have found the Ascension Tower containing an NPC called The Custodian. Bring the Memory Core II to this building, and look on the left just inside the main entrance. There will be a hole in the ground. You can take the Memory Core II there and use to get access to another secret.

