Halloween has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley and many are walking around their world and finding some buckets of candy lying around on the ground or near pathways. It turns out, this is the Valley’s way of providing players with a fun trick-or-treat experience.

Candy Buckets randomly spawn around the world and players can come across different colors. There aren’t a ton of uses for this little treat that the Valley has been leaving for players to find, but it is always a nice surprise to find them and they are pretty cute looking.

Screengrab via Gameloft

What to do with Candy Buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If players go into the Village tab, they’ll find some Halloween-themed quests that are fairly ambiguous, but one of those quests is to eat candy. Sure, you could go to the stove and cook up a bunch of candy and eat it, but what might be more fun to players is to only eat the candy they find laying around, especially since that candy counts toward the total.

The only other thing players can do with the candy buckets is decorate with them. While there are a plethora of holiday items in the newest Star Path, the buckets of candy are a pretty awesome decoration to toss around your house, especially if you come up with some Halloween design ideas.

There doesn’t seem to be any way to spawn the Candy Buckets. Players will just have to play the game and wander around to find them. It’s still a pretty fun thing to come across and the buckets have a cute design.

The Halloween event also features a Star Path with more spooky items, and players can earn some cool rewards from the Halloween-themed quests.