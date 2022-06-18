What time does MCC Pride 2022 start?

The non-canon MCC Pride 2022 event by Noxcrew is on its way as the second iteration of MCC Pride looks to highlight players in the LGBTQIA+ community and raise money in the decision dome in partnership with The Trevor Project.

Last year, Noxcrew raised $300,000 for The Trevor Project, alongside a $100,000 donation from MCC Pride 2021’s primary sponsor, YouTube Gaming. This year, YouTube Gaming has not returned. However, even without last year’s main sponsor, MCC Pride 2022 is expected to be bigger than last year’s event and shatter donation goals.

We aren't doing the Youtube Partnership this time round! So I have more flexibility to include more of the "MCC Gays" haha! I'm aiming for atleast 50% of the event being members of the community at MINIMUM! ❤️🏳️‍🌈 — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) May 30, 2022

MCC Pride 2022 will feature several well-known content creators from the LGBTQIA+ community. The only question left is when exactly will it begin?

When does MCC Pride 2022 start?

MCC Pride 2022 is set to take place on June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. CT, as 10 teams compete across a wide range of games.

MCC Pride 2022 will be broadcast live on the TheNoxcrew Twitch channel where players can enjoy watching the event unfold from an admin’s perspective. Fans of specific content creators can also watch the event unfold through their favorite content creators’ streams if they are competing in the event. So, if you support one specific content creator, you can follow their journey from their perspective on their channel.

Those unable to watch the event live can keep up with the event passively at mcc.live. This application updates in real-time during the event and shows which players have earned coins and who is performing the best in each game.

In addition to the primary goal of raising money for The Trevor Project’s great cause and highlighting content creators in the LGBTQIA+ community, MCC Pride also provides an opportunity to witness many in-game changes. Some of these include exciting map differences as well as fun features like unicorns and colorful rainbows similar to last year.

With just a few more hours left until the start of MCC Pride 2022, Minecraft fans’ excitement continues to grow as the event is ready to make its 2022 event one to remember.

MCC Pride 2022 is a Minecraft event highlighting members of the LGBTQIA+ community and is the fifth non-canon event of its kind. Make sure to check out our article highlighting all 10 teams that are set to compete in MCC Pride 2022.

