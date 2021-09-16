What time does Deltarune Chapter 2 release?

The sequel to Toby Fox’s RPG Deltarune is coming this week and players will get a chance to continue their efforts to save the world with the release of Deltarune Chapter 2.

Despite the new content only being announced earlier today, the official Undertale and Deltarune account on Twitter posted a video confirming that Chapter 2 will be out extremely soon.

Deltarune Chapter 2 is set to release on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7pm CT.

The game will be available on PC and Mac. A timer on the official Deltarune website is counting down to the release of the game.

Regardless of whether you’re on the same computer that you played the first chapter, you’ll be able to play Chapter 2 without save data from Chapter 1. The Deltarune website also confirmed that this won’t be the final chapter of the Deltarune story. There’s more content coming.