What third-person shooters have great gunplay? Gamers debate

There are always new third-person shooters coming out nowadays, but not all of them have the best gameplay.

Recommended Videos

In a recent Reddit thread, a user talked about how the gunplay in The First Descendant didn’t feel right and how first-person shooters handle much better. The user then asked others what third-person shooters can do the job just as well as first-person. Many of the responses featured some very obvious answers such as the Xbox exclusive Gears of War and the more recent online shooter phenomenon Helldivers 2.

Spare a thought for the narrative-focused shooters? Image via Naughty Dog

But there were also many responses that pointed to action-adventure games that have third-person shooter elements within them. A common answer that came up was Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us Part II, complimenting not just the gunplay but pretty much all aspects of that game’s combat system. There were also several responses for Remedy Entertainment’s Control, which combined standard gunplay with several supernatural powers. While not as prevalent, there were those who chimed in with games that don’t even use traditional gunplay at all, such as the superpowered abilities in the Infamous games or the silly sci-fi weaponry from the Ratchet & Clank series.

With so many varied responses across multiple games, it’s clear that the question of whether third-person shooters can handle as well as first-person has been answered, even if they don’t exactly fit into the shooter genre. In fact, you could even make the argument that some of these might handle better that first-person—but that’s a different Reddit thread for another time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy