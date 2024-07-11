Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack an alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

What third-person shooters have great gunplay? Gamers debate

Playing in the third-person.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 02:33 pm

There are always new third-person shooters coming out nowadays, but not all of them have the best gameplay.

Recommended Videos

In a recent Reddit thread, a user talked about how the gunplay in The First Descendant didn’t feel right and how first-person shooters handle much better. The user then asked others what third-person shooters can do the job just as well as first-person. Many of the responses featured some very obvious answers such as the Xbox exclusive Gears of War and the more recent online shooter phenomenon Helldivers 2.

A promotional image of Ellie playing guitar in the woods from TLOU2
Spare a thought for the narrative-focused shooters? Image via Naughty Dog

But there were also many responses that pointed to action-adventure games that have third-person shooter elements within them. A common answer that came up was Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us Part II, complimenting not just the gunplay but pretty much all aspects of that game’s combat system. There were also several responses for Remedy Entertainment’s Control, which combined standard gunplay with several supernatural powers. While not as prevalent, there were those who chimed in with games that don’t even use traditional gunplay at all, such as the superpowered abilities in the Infamous games or the silly sci-fi weaponry from the Ratchet & Clank series.

With so many varied responses across multiple games, it’s clear that the question of whether third-person shooters can handle as well as first-person has been answered, even if they don’t exactly fit into the shooter genre. In fact, you could even make the argument that some of these might handle better that first-person—but that’s a different Reddit thread for another time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.