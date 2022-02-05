What radio frequency to pick in Pilgrim’s Path in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human throws players into a vast, open world during a zombie apocalypse. You will be probably spending dozens of hours exploring the city of Villedor and doing many of its different activities.

Before you get to venture into the City on your own, however, you’ll have to get through the prologue. Doing so takes some time, since it’s quite lengthy and demands you to complete a few tasks.

At the beginning of your journey, players will meet Spike, another Pilgrim, who will give them valuable details about a certain informant. This individual is waiting to contact you through the radio. You will need to travel to a radio tower nearby and connect to a certain frequency so you can get in touch with the informant and move on with the story.

The frequency is mentioned by Spike only twice, and in the midst of making your first steps in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, it’s easy to forget it. Here’s the radio frequency you have to pick in Pilgrim’s Path.

Once you get to the radio tower after eliminating a few of the infected, you’ll have to choose the correct frequency. The one that gets you connected with the informant is 140.200MHz.

Last but not least, you can still continue your story if you pick the wrong one, since you’ll be allowed to switch between the frequencies as much as you please. By doing so, you’ll hear snippets from certain characters you’re about to meet during the main story of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.