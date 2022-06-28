What platforms will Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection be available on?

Mega Man Battle Network is finally coming to modern consoles with a new collection from Capcom that will bundle all 10 of the series’ Game Boy Advance titles and additional content together.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is set to launch in 2023 as a single physical product or two volumes on digital store fronts, though it won’t be coming to every platform.

The Battle Network Legacy Collection will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam when it does release, according to Capcom. This means it will also be playable on PS5 and Steam Deck.

All games and extra content included in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Not only will the collection include all of the GBA titles in all of their grid-based combat glory, but there will be optional high-resolution filters that allow players to enjoy smoother, less pixelated visuals. Here are all of the games players can look forward to playing within the Legacy Collection.

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

Bonus content for the collection also includes over 1,000 pieces of concept art, character sketches and official illustrations, and more than 180 tracks from all 10 titles.