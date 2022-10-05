What is Project Canis Majoris?

Everything you need to know about CD Projekt Red's next big project.

CD Projekt Red announced numerous projects for its licenses on Oct. 4, including The Witcher. As well as working on a new IP, the developer has two more games lined up for the future: Sirius and Project Canis Majoris.

The latter is described as an open-world RPG set in the popular medieval-fantasy universe and is being developed by a third-party studio. This company is run by The Witcher veterans.

Here’s everything we know about Project Canis Majoris.

Details on the new Witcher open-world RPG

Project Canis Majoris was revealed for the first time in October, alongside the other projects linked to CD Projekt Red’s licenses in development.

The developer hasn’t released details on the stage of development of the game. No videos or images were revealed in the announcement, which hints at an early stage of development.

Players likely won’t be able to play the game next year or even in 2024. The developer will almost certainly provide updates in the future though.

Canis Majoris is a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games. pic.twitter.com/ucy7T073tm — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022

The game is set to be an open-world RPG, which means it’s ambitious and might take a long time to develop. It also raises numerous questions, such as whether it will be a solo or multiplayer game. And if it’s multiplayer, will it feature co-op or be a full-fledged online game?

The developer hasn’t answered these questions yet. At the moment, we only have the name and genre to imagine what will the game look like in the future.