What is Hoyoworld? Rumored new Hoyoverse game explained

It might bring something very different from other HoYo titles to the table.

HoYoverse now runs five games and is one of the world’s most profitable publisher, with Genshin Impact as its flagship title. It’s not surprising then to learn that it’s working on new games, including Hoyoworld.

The name first appeared in a leak shared by user SipSipStefen on June 21. It was designated as a working title, while no official name is known yet. Speculation and rumors over an upcoming life simulation game, however, date back to May 6.

There’s not much we know about Hoyoworld at the moment, as the name has yet to appear in HoYoverse’s official communication, with the company not dropping any hints on the games it’s working on in the future.

We’ll likely discover if those leaks are correct soon, whether it’s through the developer’s confirmation or more leaks. Based on how we usually learn of HoYoverse’s plans for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, though, I can safely bet there are going to be more leaks in the coming months. Meanwhile, here is what we know about Hoyoworld.

What is new HoYoverse’s rumored upcoming game, Hoyoworld?

Hoyoworld was described by the leaker as a “life simulation game” they compared to high-profile Nintendo license Animal Crossing. It’s still unclear how close this title might be to the other one, putting aside its similar genre.

The leaker shared a collage of screenshots showing the graphical style of the upcoming title, but the images have been removed and seemingly disappeared from the internet. The leaker claimed they were pushed to take down “all traces of leaks” under threat of being sued by HoYoverse during a June 27 livestream.

Those images show very similar game mechanics, such as a housing system, collecting materials, and meeting animal-like characters in a small village, according to The Gamer‘s report.

It wouldn’t be the first time HoYoverse has drawn inspiration from a Nintendo game. Genshin Impact was pointed at launch due to its numerous similarities with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, especially its exploration mechanics.

This "ongoing" project is already a one year in development.



All mihoyo's games were created "by taking inspiration from the current best-selling games." https://t.co/lIrLOcy9nR — Mero (@merlin_impact) June 22, 2023

Now, it’s still unclear what stage of development this Hoyoworld title has reached, according to the few leaks that appeared. Even leakers themselves can’t agree on that information.

Even if they’re right, the developer might cancel or significantly change the project before it releases, so we advise you to take everything you see about it with a grain of salt.

