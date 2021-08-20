What is Ben Roethlisberger’s rating in Madden NFL 22?

Madden NFL 22 launched earlier today, introducing a new class of players to pick up and dominate games with.

But while the wide array of rookies is certainly an intriguing factor of Madden NFL 22, the “old dogs” of the NFL are still widely available to play. One of the league’s most storied veterans, Ben Roethlisberger, is returning for his 18th season as the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls and has led the Steelers to 11 playoff appearances during his career. Last season, the longtime veteran threw for over 3,800 yards with 33 touchdown passes to boot across the 15 games that he appeared in.

In Madden NFL 22, though, Big Ben doesn’t necessarily hold the same stats or attributes that he once did in previous versions of the franchise. He’s the 16th ranked quarterback in the game, just behind Kirk Cousins of the Vikings and Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

Here is Roethlisberger’s total overall rating in Madden NFL 22 as of the release of the game.

Image via EA

Overall: 78

SPD: 71

ACC: 77

STR: 82

AGI: 67

AWR: 85

THP: 87

INJ: 86

TOU: 96

BSK: 83