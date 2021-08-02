What is Aaron Rodgers’ rating in Madden NFL 22?

Will he lead the Pack to the title?

After a tumultuous offseason, Aaron Rodgers is still with the Packers and ready to make another run at the Super Bowl. He’s as good as ever, even at 37 years of age, and ready to roll in Green Bay.

Rodgers’ Madden 22 rating is reflective of how dominant he is, even at this late stage in his career. He threw for an incredible 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2020, leading Green Bay to a 13-3 record.

Coming into 2021, expectations are high for Rodgers and the Pack, who will be looking to take down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC this season. It’ll be a tough task, but with Rodgers at the helm, anything is possible for Green Bay.

Here is Rodgers’ rating in Madden 22 as of ratings reveal week.

Aaron Rodgers Madden 22 rating

Image via EA

Overall: 96

SPD: 79

ACC: 84

AWR: 96

SAC: 96

MAC: 90

DAC: 95

PAC: 93

RUN: 95