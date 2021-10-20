What happens to Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise when your Switch Online plus Expansion Pack expires?

Animal Crossing fans have plenty of new content coming in early November with the release of the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack, which will include the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise for free.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise launches on Nov. 5 and it can be acquired in two different ways. Fans of the game can simply purchase the DLC for $24.99 or, alternatively, the DLC will be available to members of the newly announced Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

If you’re looking into this subscription for the vintage Nintendo 64 or Genesis games, you probably aren’t too worried about how the subscription will affect Animal Crossing. But if you’re looking to subscribe simply for the DLC, then you’re going to want to know what will happen if you choose to cancel your subscription.

What happens to Happy Home Paradise when your Switch Online plus Expansion Pack expires?

If your Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription expires, you’ll still keep many of the items and items that are only available with the DLC pack, according to Nintendo. But you won’t have access to the new archipelago.

“Players can still continue to access certain things they have unlocked in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise on their main island, including adding counters, partition walls, as well as adding ambient lighting and soundscapes, even if their access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is suspended,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer. “However, it will not be possible to visit the archipelago if players lose access to the DLC. To be able to visit the archipelago and take on requests of designing vacation homes again, you will need to purchase the DLC separately or renew the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.”

Thus, you may want to reconsider if you’d like to spend the $49.99 for a year-long membership of Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack or if it’s a better value to just buy the Happy Home Paradise DLC outright for $24.99.