What does ‘Crispy Critters’ mean in Atomic Heart?

“Crispy Critters!” is something that players will hear repeated at least three dozen times throughout the entire run of Atomic Heart. It’s something that the main character uses in intense moments of anger or fear like curse words. Only, P-3 doesn’t use it to replace those words, often adding one in the middle of the catchphrase for something like “You Crispy ass Critter.”

With the sheer number of times that the English voice actor says this during the game, many players are curious about what it means. Here’s all the information you need to know about what Major P-3’s “Crispy Critters” catchphrase means in Atomic Heart.

Does Crispy Critters mean anything in Atomic Heart?

One of the most noticeable traits of the main character is his reliance on the phrase, but no one is quite sure that it means anything at all. Some have put forth some theories, but there’s no clear evidence of this meaning anything as an English or Russian phrase that would be known to a wide range of people.

One YouTuber called Mon Facts posits that it could be a reference to the classic cereal, but unfortunately it wasn’t invented until 1963, eight years after the game takes place. They say they’ve been trying to figure it out since starting the game and there’s no clear evidence about what it means yet.

Maybe if there’s enough curiosity the developer or publisher will be able to shine some interest on the subject, but no one seems to know so far. That being said, some on Twitter and Reddit have already dedicated themselves to adopting the protagonist’s catchphrase as their own.

That’s all you need to know about what Crispy Critters means in Atomic Heart.