One of the night's biggest moments was a bizarre nomination for an ex-president.

It was a great night for gaming at The Game Awards 2022, a celebration of the past year of accomplishments across the industry. The night had its highs and lows, with the quality of jokes and references varying over the night.

However, one of the most unbelievable moments came at the end of the night when an unknown kid joined the stage during the Elden Ring Game of the Year speeches.

This stage crasher took to the mic and gave a nomination of his own that immediately became a meme on various social media sites. Here’s what we know about The Game Awards 2022 hijacker and what he said while on stage.

What did the stage crasher say on The Game Awards stage?

Right after the acceptance speech from Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator, the camera cut to a stage crasher who had apparently taken to the stage alongside Elden Ring‘s director.

The larger broadcast seemed to only catch part of what he said, but others reported it as something close to: “Hey my turn, I just want to thank everybody and say I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton, thank everybody.”

This immediately caused confusion and speculation across the viewing audience while Geoff Knightley tried to reign in the broadcast and proceed as normal.

As expected, it immediately spawned memes and jokes across Twitter.

It seems to have taken a serious turn, however, when Geoff Knightley tweeted out that the person had been arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

It seemingly gets worse as some are claiming that the person has ties to right-wing media organizations and that what he said on stage was a form of an anti-semitic phrase, according to several users on Twitter.

so i was informed the stuff the bill clinton kid said live on the game awards was an anti-semitic dog whistle and was also on info wars jfc — paula 🙂 – thumbnail designer looking for work! (@devilmaycats) December 9, 2022

We will likely need to wait for more information, whether it be from Geoff Keighley or people who are familiar with the individual.

In the meantime, it raises questions about the level of security that The Game Awards invested in at the Microsoft Center for some of the world’s top gaming minds.