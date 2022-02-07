What comes in each edition of Elden Ring?

The brilliant creative minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin have combined to build the next great fantasy epic video game—and it’s finally almost here.

Elden Ring has been in development for years and FROM SOFTWARE’s newest action RPG is about to unleash upon the gaming landscape with its Souls-like gameplay and beautiful open world.

Fans of games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne are chomping at the bit for a chance to explore the Lands Between, the latest fantasy locale from the legendary developer Miyazaki. Combined with Martin’s lore and world-building, Elden Ring is sure to be incredible.

There are a few different choices to consider when purchasing Elden Ring on your platform of choice. A couple of varying editions are the only thing that stand between you and 2022’s biggest RPG title.

Here are all of the different editions of Elden Ring and what comes with them.

Standard Edition

The standard edition of Elden Ring does not come with any extra content. It’s available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring comes with a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. It’s only available on PlayStation and Xbox, with no Digital Deluxe available on Steam.

PS5 Digital Deluxe

Xbox Digital Deluxe

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring, which has been sold out for quite a while and it’s unknown if it will be restocked, comes with multiple physical items.

ELDEN RING game

Nine-inch tall Statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

Exclusive steelbook

40-page hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

PS5 – Amazon

PS4 – Amazon

Xbox Series X – Amazon

Pre-order bonuses

Best Buy pre-order – Steelbook

GameStop pre-order – Steed whistle replica