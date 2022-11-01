What can you get from pumpkins in Escape from Tarkov?

Bullets are flying, scythes are swinging, and the battlefield is tinted with the orange hue of Halloween in Escape from Tarkov’s newest seasonal update. Scavengers and PMCs alike will be celebrating the holiday with new activations, challenges, and different enemies to fight.

There are also new containers that can be found during raids called Pumpkin with Sweets, which can contain 11 unique pieces of loot. The only things that can be found in these pumpkins are various food and drinks that can be consumed for energy, hydration, and other buffs.

Here is the full list of lootable items in the pumpkins on Tarkov.

All lootable items from pumpkins in Escape from Tarkov

Can of TarCola soda : Gives five energy and 15 hydration.

: Gives five energy and 15 hydration. Pack of pineapple juice : Gives eight energy and 30 hydration, with a 60-second buff to energy recovery.

: Gives eight energy and 30 hydration, with a 60-second buff to energy recovery. Can of RatCola soda : Items has lost its 20 energy and hydration increase but still gives a 60-second energy recovery buff.

: Items has lost its 20 energy and hydration increase but still gives a 60-second energy recovery buff. Can of condensed milk : Gives 75 energy but removes 65 hydration, along with a five-minute buff of three intellect, attention, and stress resistance.

: Gives 75 energy but removes 65 hydration, along with a five-minute buff of three intellect, attention, and stress resistance. Pack of apple juice : Normally gives five energy and 25 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed.

: Normally gives five energy and 25 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed. Pack of Grand juice : Normally gives six energy and 30 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed.

: Normally gives six energy and 30 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed. Pack of Vita juice : Normally gives eight energy and 28 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed.

: Normally gives eight energy and 28 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed. Bottle of Norvinskiy Yadreniy premium kvass : Gives 15 energy and 65 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed.

: Gives 15 energy and 65 hydration, but during the Halloween event, these bonuses are removed. Slickers chocolate bar : Gives 30 energy and removes 15 hydration, while also giving a 60-second buff of one intellect, attention, and stress resistance.

: Gives 30 energy and removes 15 hydration, while also giving a 60-second buff of one intellect, attention, and stress resistance. Pack of sugar : Loses bonus 70 energy and reduction of 45 hydration, but still gives a five-minute intelligence buff.

: Loses bonus 70 energy and reduction of 45 hydration, but still gives a five-minute intelligence buff. Alyonka chocolate bar: Gives 35 energy and removes 15 hydration, while also giving a two-minute buff of two attention, stress resistance, and intellect.

If you want to grab some snacks while hunting down some loot, hop onto the battlefield with your favorite loadout and a jack-o’-lantern on your head.