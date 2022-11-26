What are ‘Wounds’ in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide?

In less than a week, fans of the first-person hack-and-slash series will finally get their hands on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Players will experience an action-packed co-op-focused experience that features many similarities to previous Warhammer 40,000 releases, such as Vermintide 2.

But there are some differences. One of which is the new Wound stat, which Darktide does little to explain to players experiencing the game for the first time. So if you’re unsure about how the Wound system works, you’re not alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wounds in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Wound system explained

Wounds is a stat in Darktide that can be found on any Curio within the game, which can be purchased and put in your Curios slot after reaching level eight. The Wounds stat is incredibly helpful to your survival in Darktide, so knowing exactly what it does for you can be the difference between life and death.

To put it simply, Wounds is a stat that changes how many segments you can have in your HP bar. In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, you have just three total segments, and each time you’re downed and resuscitated you lose access to one of them. The more times you’re downed, the fewer segments you’ll be able to access. But with the Wounds stat on your Curios, you’ll gain additional segments.

For example, if you have a Curio with +1 Wounds, you’ll have four total segments in your HP bar. It’s important to note that Wounds will not give you additional HP, but just allow you to be downed more times in Darktide.