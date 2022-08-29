Turn down the resolution so it's less scary.

Childhood fears are knocking at the door with Teravision Games’ Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (KKFOS) waiting to jump out from the shadows.

The new release is based off the classic ‘80s film with a cult following of the same name. The new game looks set to be a fantastic multiplayer spook-fest featuring 3-vs-7 matches where players can play as either Klowns or human survivors.

With this horror experience looming around the corner, players should make sure they can actually play the game. So for people wondering, here are the recommended and minimum specs for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Recommended and minimum specs for Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Core i5-4590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960

DirectX: Version 12

Recommender Specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Core i7-7700 / Ryzen 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Will Killer Klowns have an early access beta?

KKFOS will have a closed beta for eager fans can test out, however, the developers aren’t sharing any secrets about the closed beta. Fans can take solace in the fact the game’s full release is to be expected early 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The game is available for wishlisting now on Steam.

Fans can sign up and, if you’re lucky, Klowns will come knocking at your door.

KKFOS has some notable names attached to the project–with executive producer Randy Greenback, the former executive director of Friday the 13th, there’s sure to be plenty of thrilling moments and scary situations for players.

The original movie directors from the 1988 film, Stephen, Charles & Edward Chiodo, are contributing too, which is bound to create a similarly spooky atmosphere.