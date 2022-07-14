What are the recommended and minimum PC specifications to play the MultiVersus open beta and early access?

The MultiVersus platform fighter features all of the old cartoons you remember from your childhood and are still playing today. Various characters are added pretty regularly, which does a good job of hitting your nostalgia.

Among the maps are Batman’s Batcave and Jake and Finn’s Treefort, which reflect the worlds your characters live in. In training mode, you can also refine your skills, while Ranked Competitive allows you to put your skills to the test. There are options for both online and local one-vs-one, two-vs-two, and four-player Free For All games.

You need to make sure your PC can handle the game before you start playing. Even if you just bought a new PC, there’s no guarantee that it’s been very optimized for gaming. Different drives and hardware are installed inside the PC that causes it to operate better, but there are a few various components to consider. Open beta starts on July 26, so you’ll need a better PC, a cloud-based server, or a console if your current PC can’t run it.

In case you don’t know what you’re looking at below, you can compare the specs to those your PC already has. Look your hardware up and compare it to those we’ve listed below.

Recommended and minimum PC specifications to play the MultiVersus open beta and early access

You will need a 64-bit processor and operating system, regardless of whether or not you use minimum specs or recommended specs. Even though we have the minimum specs for Open Beta and Early Access, it is always better to use the recommended specs. If you push your PC too far, you’ll have a lot more problems and even damage it due to overheating.

Minimum specs

RAM: 4 GB

Dedicated RAM: 1024 MB

CPU: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-2300

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5850 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti

Storage Space: 6 GB

Recommended specs

RAM: 8 GB

Dedicated RAM: 2048 MB

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-3470

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

Storage Space: 6 GB

If you do not have the money to purchase a PC with these specs, we recommend using a cloud-based server. They allow you to play any game over the internet instead of using your PC’s power. Shadow only charges $29.99 per month, and you can cancel any time. If all you want is to play this game on a PC, this is a great alternative to buying a new PC or a console.