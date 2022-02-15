What are the PC requirements for Elden Ring?

The release of Bandai Namco’s latest ARPG, Elden Ring, is quickly approaching, and while you can’t play the game until Feb. 25, there are a few things you can do in preparation for it.

If you plan on playing the game on a PC, there are certain specs that you’ll want to make sure to have, and the official Elden Ring account on Twitter published both the minimum and recommended specifications that gamers will need or want respectively for the game.

Elden Ring will be playable on Windows 10 or 11, and you’ll want to have a processor that is at least an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor. The game also requires that players have at least 12GB RAM and an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card. The game takes up 60GB of storage and needs Windows-compatible sound cards.

If you want to maximize your experience, you should have an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X process, 16GB of RAM, and at least an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1070 graphics card. An AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU would also suffice.

If you don’t have a gaming PC with these specs, you can still play Elden Ring on Sony and Microsoft platforms. That includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.