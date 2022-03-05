What are the most expensive cars in Gran Turismo 7?

There are more than 425 cars in Gran Turismo 7, and unlocking all of them will be the ultimate goal of many players. While some of the cars will be more accessible, players will need to accumulate Credits to unlock the more expensive cars in the game.

Considering how expensive some cars are compared to the rest of the game’s roster, it may take longer than usual to collect enough Credits to unlock them. Finding out how you can earn Credits quickly in Gran Turismo 7 can be the key behind unlocking more expensive cars in the future, or you can always choose to buy them out with real money.

Here are the most expensive cars in Gran Turismo 7.

1- R18 TDI ’11 — Cr. 10,000,000

2- 919 Hybrid ’16 — Cr. 10,000,000

3- Veneno ’14 — Cr. 3,640,000

4- McLaren P1 GTR ’16 — Cr. 3,600,000

5- FXX K ’14 — Cr. 3,600,000

6- Vulcan ’16 — Cr. 3,300,000

7- Red Bull X2019 Competition — Cr. 3,000,000

8- Red Bull X2014 Standard — Cr. 3,000,000

9- Enzo Ferrari ’02 — Cr. 2,500,000

10- Veyron 16.4 ’13 — Cr. 2,000,000

Setting foot onto a track with one of the more expensive cars in the game will be an experience of its own as you’ll have the virtual bragging rights at the start line. The rest of the race, however, can still depend on your driving skills since purchasing the most expensive cars in the game won’t guarantee you success.