What are the minimum and recommended specs for Stray?

Stray is an upcoming, third-person adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. The game is scheduled for release on July 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

Stray follows the story of a stray cat who steps into a unique world and sets out to return to his family. The game is set in the neon-lit alleys of a decaying long-forgotten cybercity. While it seems ruined on the outside, the murky environment of its seedy underbelly holds an ancient mystery the stray cat must untangle to escape.

Game features

Image via Annapurna Interactive

As a stray cat, players are free to explore their surroundings, no matter how high or low. They also need to defend themselves against unforeseen futuristic threats and avoid the watchful gazes of this unwelcoming place inhabited by dangerous droids and even worse creatures.

The game offers a unique perspective by allowing players to see the world through the eyes of a cat, which leads to unique interactions with the environment in unexpected ways. Players can choose to be stealthy and nimble, or just silly and annoying to enjoy different responses the strange inhabitants of this world display.

Along the way, players befriend a mysterious flying drone known as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the stray cat seeks to find its way out. Players can swap between the drone and the cat to solve different puzzles requiring different areas of expertise that either of the characters can provide.

System requirements

For a few months following its release, we didn’t have too much knowledge about Stray and what its system specifications were. Everything we knew so far about the game was revealed in the demo shown during the PlayStation State of Play in June 2022.

Recently, the specifications were released for the PC platform by Steam, and this is what we know so far of the minimum and recommended specifications.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB VRAM | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10GB available space

Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 | Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB VRAM | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10GB available space

Thankfully for players, the specifications for Stray aren’t too resource-intensive which will allow even the lower-end systems to manage the game sufficiently well. Stray is currently available for pre-purchase on the PlayStation Store and Steam with the game available to play on July 19.