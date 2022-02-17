What are the Horizon Forbidden West preorder bonuses?

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated games of the year, leading to many players pre-ordering the game ahead of its official launch.

As in tradition, the pre-order versions of any games typically include some exclusive bonuses, available only for those who purchased the game early. When it comes to Horizon, there are a bunch of different collections you could have bought the game with, each containing various different items.

With the special version of the game for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, players can receive an additional steel bookcase, digital soundtrack, and mini art book. It will also give you a Nora Legacy Outfit and spear in the game.

There are also two other special editions, which include even more in-game bonuses. The next one in line is the Collector’s Edition, which grants you a PS4 and a PS5 game, all the extras from the previous version, and a bunch of other items as well.

Players who buy choose with option will receive two statues, one of Aloy, the game’s protagonist, and one of Regalla, the main antagonist. It also comes with a digital comic, which tells the story of Horizon: Zero Dawn. When it comes to in-game bonuses, the Collector’s Edition includes as follows:

Nora Thunder Sling

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit

In-Game Resources Pack

Photo Mode

There’s also the Digital Deluxe Edition, which doesn’t include any physical items. It does, however, come with the full soundtrack. It’s made for players who aren’t too keen on having physical copies of their games but still would like to have some in-game additions.

And then there’s the Regalla Edition, which adds three more items. to your collection. These are Focus replica (a small device you can use in the game), two exclusive art cards, and Machine Strike pieces (which are based on the game in Horizon).