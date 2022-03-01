What are Evergoals in Elden Ring?

Throughout your adventures in Elden Ring, you’ll stumble upon many mysteries and challenges. If you’ve gotten familiar with the map, you may have noticed a work-like icon on the map, which will turn out to be a mass of stone boulders when you approach them with your character.

You can break these purple-eyed stone boulders with your weapons and reveal an Evergoal that was hidden inside. Evergoals are mystic prisons that store dangerous enemies and keep them away.

Players will have the option to enter Evergoals and challenge whatever beast that’s living inside. The encounter will be tough, but if you manage to survive, you’ll be rewarded with loot and Runes, making the encounter somewhat worth the effort.

If you’re looking to try out an Evergoal for the first time or you’re in the process of gearing up your character, the chances of you dying inside will be relatively high. The enemies living inside these portals tend to be quite tougher than what you can encounter in the wild. When you die inside an Evergoal, you Runes will be teleported back to the otherside, meaning you won’t need to get into the Evergoal again to pick them back up.

While you can search for ways to best every Evergoal monster to ensure you have the upper hand, the take-down way to beat them will be through leveling up your character further. Better gear and more levels will always be the perfect strategy to beat enemies as tough as those found inside Evergoals.