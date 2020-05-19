What are Crucible’s PC system requirements?

Make sure you can run the game before you download it.

With Amazon Games’ Crucible releasing on Wednesday, May 20, many PC fans will be heading over to try out the company’s first free-to-play, team-based third-person shooter.

But players still need to know if the title can even run well on their own machines. From lush, detailed environments to bright, flashy abilities and weapons, Crucible might run a bit hot for many computers.

It’s important to know the minimum and recommended system requirements for any players looking to hop onto the battlefield to avoid any unnecessary disappointment when trying out the game for the first time.

The minimum PC requirements to play Crucible are:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-3570 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 6950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

The recommended PC requirements, on the other hand, are:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-6500 (3.2 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Depending on how important details are for your enjoyment of a game, players might have to wait until they upgrade their PC to play Crucible at a higher graphic setting. If you don’t really care about the look of the game, though, you can tone down some settings to ensure the game runs as smoothly as possible.