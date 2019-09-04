WESA won’t sanction NiP, report clears the name of current CEO

An independent investigation has cleared Ninjas in Pyjamas’ current leadership over a controversy relating to missing player payments from tournaments in 2013.

Earlier today, Ninjas in Pyjamas received an investigation report from the Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC), which conducted an independent investigation regarding accusations made by NiP’s former player Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson in July. The investigation was demanded by the World Esports Association (WESA), of which NiP is a member.

Fifflaren alleged that NiP stole money from the players in 2013 when they were the best CS:GO team in the world, taking money from a PayPal account that was designated for charity. Following the investigation, WESA has confirmed the validity of Fifflaren’s allegations over missing payments, but it didn’t find meaningful evidence about the PayPal account scandal.

Ian Smith, the ESIC’s commissioner, concluded that the current management of NiP, including CEO Hicham Chahine, wasn’t actively involved in any malicious activities brought up by Fifflaren and other former players like Adam Friberg and Richard “Xizt” Landström.

Smith also said that Chahine has had to cope with the problems that the old management left in the organization. The report describes NiP’s current management as “professional with strict procedures and protocols that ensure strong oversight by the board of directors.”

WESA’s commissioner Pietro Fringuelli said after Smith’s report that WESA won’t give any sanction or warnings toward NiP and the organization will remain a full member in WESA. Chahine will also maintain his chair on WESA’s executive board.

Fringuelli added that WESA has taken the allegations against NiP very seriously. “WESA will continue to offer a platform for a fair and independent review of allegations against our member teams in accordance with WESA’s industry-leading regulatory framework,” Fringuelli said.

None of NiP’s former players have commented on Smith’s report yet. NiP, on the other hand, said that the organization is embarking on a new chapter with new investors and will open a training facility to better support the players competitively.

You can read Smith’s full report here.