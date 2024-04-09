‘We tried our best’: Friday the 13th: Resurrected scrapped after legal action

The fan-made Friday the 13th: Resurrected mod has officially been scrapped after Horror Inc. issued a cease-and-desist letter.

Recommended Videos

Friday the 13th: Resurrected was due to launch on April 15 as a free mod based on the 2017 Friday the 13th game, which was delisted by Gun Interactive in 2023 and will see all servers close at the end of the year.

Dead to rights. Image via Gun Interactive

The end of the Friday the 13th game was a major blow for the community, who already saw Gun Interactive’s plans for the title halted two years after its release due to licensing issues. Friday the 13th: Resurrected aimed to keep the project alive.

Just a week before its planned release, however, a legal representative of Horror Inc., owners of the Friday the 13th license, issued the developers a cease-and-desist letter that has been reluctantly adhered to.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the @GameResurrected account, which has since been deleted but can be seen on IGN, confirmed the devs are “working on removing all of Horror Inc’s owned content” and “tried our best” to provide the project for the community.

The response also criticized Horror Inc. for claims that the “unauthorized use” of the IP was an “unlicensed, knockoff Friday the 13th video game” and suggested the franchise itself will be dead as “it seems that Horror Inc. just wants to leave this incredible series behind them.”

The cease-and-desist letter was shared publicly on the Friday the 13th: Resurrected Discord server, which also seems to have been closed down, before being attached to the post issued by the developers on social media.

Friday the 13th: Resurrected’s swift death caps off a disappointing end to the Friday the 13th franchise from Gun Interactive which, though it had its problems, was an fun game that holds fond memories for many, myself included.

Gun Interactive has since moved forward to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, released in August 2023, but it was announced in February 2024 that development of the game would be handed over to Black Tower Studios.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more